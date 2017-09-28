How Juneau Assembly candidates are doing — by the numbers

Candidates for Juneau Assembly this week filed their last campaign disclosures reports with the Alaska Public Offices Commission before Tuesday’s local election.

The activity covers three weeks in September.

Incumbent Jesse Kiehl raised the most, about $10,900. That includes $3,000 from three political action committees controlled by state labor unions, which cut the largest checks in the campaign. Kiehl spent more than $18,000, mostly on advertising. He still has more than $15,000 cash on hand.

Fellow incumbent Maria Gladziszewski also raised a little over $10,000. That includes a $1,000 donation from the Anchorage-based Alaska State Employees Association, a union that covers many state and municipal workers. She still has more than $8,300 cash on hand.

Her write-in challenger Andy Hughes reported injecting $6,000 of his own money into his campaign. He raised about $2,000 and spent about $8,000 on mailers and advertising.

Assembly hopeful Chuck Collins, who is running against Kiehl, reported raising about $5,200 from individuals. He closed with about $970 cash on hand.

Incumbent Debbie White reported raising about $3,500. Three labor unions representing carpenters and pipefitters cut checks for a total of $1,150 to her campaign. She closed out with a surplus of nearly $9,200.

Her challenger, Rob Edwardson raised more than $4,500 in individual donations. He spent more than $3,900. He also reported borrowing $250 from the Alaska Democratic Party. Assembly seats are nominally non-partisan.

Political interest groups also contributed cash and support. Juneau Seniors Supporting Seniors, which is backing candidates in favor of a blanket sales tax exemption for seniors, bought $2,800 in advertising and printed flyers. Edwardson, Hughes and Collins reported this support in their filings.

The Juneau Pro-Choice Coalition PAC also contributed $150 toward the campaigns of Kiehl, Hughes, Edwardson, Gladziszewski and Loretto Jones.

Jones, who also is running against Jesse Kiehl, pledged not to fund raise; she didn’t file a disclosure report.

