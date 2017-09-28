Juneau Afternoon 9-29-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host.
We’ll learn about The Big Read;
We’ll talk with Jeff Thole about the fundraiser for the people of the Virgin Islands;
We’ll get the details about this weekend’s writing workshops hosted by the 49 Writers Group.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Artists of All Nations fosters communal creative spaceMore than 30 artists, children and crafters got together this past weekend for an open studio gathering at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. The Artists of All Nations events are a result of the JAHC’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, which responded to Alaska Native artists’ desire to create art as a collective experience.
-
Gardentalk – Clean up and garlic planting prepClear out debris and old dying plants in your garden before they become prime habitat for slugs. Don't put old potato and cabbage plants into the compost bin. Individual garlic cloves should be planted six inches apart and two inches deep, and with the pointy end up.
-
Haines first community to sign DOC contract focused on pretrial servicesAs part of that program, the state wants to shift its relationship with 15 communities that operate rural jails. It will mean more money for local police departments, but also more work on the prevention side of things. Haines is the first community to sign the new contract.
-
Fairbanks council OKs stipend over contaminated waterThe Fairbanks City Council on Monday approved an ordinance that’s intended to help provide drinking water for property owners in an area on the city’s south side who’ve lost the use of their wells because of groundwater contamination. Mayor Jim Matherly said it’s only the first step toward addressing the mounting costs of the contamination problem.