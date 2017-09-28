Juneau Afternoon 9-29-17

September 28, 2017

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host.

We’ll learn about The Big Read;

We’ll talk with Jeff Thole about the fundraiser for the people of the Virgin Islands;

We’ll get the details about this weekend’s writing workshops hosted by the 49 Writers Group.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

Recent headlines

  • Pua Maunu uses watercolors and pen and ink to paint at Artists of All Nations, a communal art space at the JACC on Sunday, Sep. 24, 2017. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

    Artists of All Nations fosters communal creative space

    More than 30 artists, children and crafters got together this past weekend for an open studio gathering at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. The Artists of All Nations events are a result of the JAHC’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, which responded to Alaska Native artists’ desire to create art as a collective experience.
  • A whale of a potato harvest: A North Douglas gardener harvests his potato crop on Thursday. It's unclear why so many potatoes grew into the shape of marine mammals, but it likely has to do with the particular variety of fingerling potatoes. All of these potatoes will go into temporary storage unwashed since their skins are still so thin and delicate.

    Gardentalk – Clean up and garlic planting prep

    Clear out debris and old dying plants in your garden before they become prime habitat for slugs. Don't put old potato and cabbage plants into the compost bin. Individual garlic cloves should be planted six inches apart and two inches deep, and with the pointy end up.
  • Heather Parker with Gov. Walker’s office, DOC Commissioner Dean Williams, Pretrial Director Geri Fox, Haines Mayor Jan Hill, Haines Borough Manager Debra Schnabel and Haines Police Chief Heath Scott pose in a Haines jail cell with a revised community jails contract. (Photo by Emily Files/KHNS)

    Haines first community to sign DOC contract focused on pretrial services

    As part of that program, the state wants to shift its relationship with 15 communities that operate rural jails. It will mean more money for local police departments, but also more work on the prevention side of things. Haines is the first community to sign the new contract.
  • Fairbanks City Engineer Jackson Fox says the city has tested more than 160 wells around the city-operated Regional Fire Training Center, and in areas downgradient from the RFTC, for the presence of perflourinated compounds. Many have shown levels of PFCs that exceed the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Lifetime Health Advisory level, which can harm human health. (Graphic by Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation)

    Fairbanks council OKs stipend over contaminated water

    The Fairbanks City Council on Monday approved an ordinance that’s intended to help provide drinking water for property owners in an area on the city’s south side who’ve lost the use of their wells because of groundwater contamination. Mayor Jim Matherly said it’s only the first step toward addressing the mounting costs of the contamination problem.
