Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017

Stories include:
- Walrus advocates, Alaska officials await U.S. listing decision, and
- Preview of first red king crab opening in Southeast Alaska in six years, and
- Federal fire investigators volunteer to help with local investigation into fatal fire at 526 Seward Street on September 17.
Recent headlines
-
Ask a Climatologist: How the jet stream affects AlaskaIn Alaska, big fall storms are often associated with the jet stream.
-
Ferry plan calls for smaller ships, public managementA plan to reform the Alaska Marine Highway calls for replacing some ferries with smaller, more efficient vessels. It would be run by a public corporation.
-
Mumps outbreak hits Anchorage, 13 cases confirmedSymptoms commonly include swelling of the cheeks and jaw, fever, pain in-and-around the ears, headache, body ache and testicular swelling.
-
Health premiums to rise an average of 24 percent on Washington exchangeIn contrast, Alaska's health care exchange rates are going down in 2018.