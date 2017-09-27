Mumps outbreak hits Anchorage, 13 cases confirmed

Alaska and Anchorage officials say a mumps outbreak has hit the city, with 13 cases of the infection being confirmed as of Sept. 25.
KTUU reported Monday that this is Alaska’s first outbreak in more than 20 years.
State epidemiologist Amanda Tiffany said the current outbreak includes people between the ages of 14 to 58. She said about 60 percent of the people infected are among Anchorage’s Pacific Islander population.
Mumps outbreaks have been sprouting up around the country, leading state health officials to believe a traveler from outside Alaska brought the virus to Anchorage.
Mumps is a contagious disease and symptoms commonly include swelling of the cheeks and jaw, fever, pain in-and-around the ears, headache, body ache and testicular swelling.
Recent headlines
-
Ask a Climatologist: How the jet stream affects AlaskaIn Alaska, big fall storms are often associated with the jet stream.
-
Ferry plan calls for smaller ships, public managementA plan to reform the Alaska Marine Highway calls for replacing some ferries with smaller, more efficient vessels. It would be run by a public corporation.
-
Health premiums to rise an average of 24 percent on Washington exchangeIn contrast, Alaska's health care exchange rates are going down in 2018.
-
If you’re drinking tap water, you’re consuming plastic pollutantsA first of its kind study shows plastic contamination in tap water from sources around the world. Scientists say they don’t know how plastic fibers reach household taps -- or, what the health implications might be. Experts are concerned these fibers may transfer toxins, acting as a kind of shuttle for dangerous chemicals from the freshwater environment into the human body.