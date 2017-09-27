Juneau Afternoon – 9-28-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

We’ll talk with Dr. Lora Vess about Food Supply Risks;

Frank Katasse will be here to highlight the new production from the Juneau-Douglas Little Theatre, Insomniacs;

We’ll get the details about the Hasty Half Marathon;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org