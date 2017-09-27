Juneau Afternoon – 9-28-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll talk with Dr. Lora Vess about Food Supply Risks;
Frank Katasse will be here to highlight the new production from the Juneau-Douglas Little Theatre, Insomniacs;
We’ll get the details about the Hasty Half Marathon;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Ask a Climatologist: How the jet stream affects AlaskaIn Alaska, big fall storms are often associated with the jet stream.
-
Ferry plan calls for smaller ships, public managementA plan to reform the Alaska Marine Highway calls for replacing some ferries with smaller, more efficient vessels. It would be run by a public corporation.
-
Mumps outbreak hits Anchorage, 13 cases confirmedSymptoms commonly include swelling of the cheeks and jaw, fever, pain in-and-around the ears, headache, body ache and testicular swelling.
-
Health premiums to rise an average of 24 percent on Washington exchangeIn contrast, Alaska's health care exchange rates are going down in 2018.