Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017

By September 26, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Anchorage is hit by an outbreak of mumps,
  • state wildlife troopers investigate a black bear shot dead outside the Mendenhall Mall,
  • 60 members of Alaska’s Air National Guard deploy overseas to combat the Islamic State,
  • king salmon sport fishing reopens in much of Southeast Alaska, and
  • the National Weather Service issues a special weather statement forecasting 3 to 5 inches of heavy rain into Wednesday night.
0

Recent headlines

X