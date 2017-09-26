Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017

In this newscast:
- Anchorage is hit by an outbreak of mumps,
- state wildlife troopers investigate a black bear shot dead outside the Mendenhall Mall,
- 60 members of Alaska’s Air National Guard deploy overseas to combat the Islamic State,
- king salmon sport fishing reopens in much of Southeast Alaska, and
- the National Weather Service issues a special weather statement forecasting 3 to 5 inches of heavy rain into Wednesday night.
Recent headlines
Republicans scrap health care vote — again, Trump blasts ‘so-called Republicans’Republicans conceded that their latest Obamacare repeal-and-replace push does not have the votes. It's yet another embarrassment for GOP leadership and President Trump.
Black bear found killed behind Mendenhall MallAlaska Wildlife Troopers are investigating the death of a black bear found behind the Mendenhall Mall. Investigators suspect the unlawful killing is related to ongoing trash issue in the area.
ACA repeal bill now peppered with Alaska money to draw MurkowskiProponents of repealing the Affordable Care Act revealed yet another new bill Monday, with changes that appear designed to win the vote of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, one of three Republicans who killed the last repeal bill.
Alaska National Guard members deploying to fight ISISDozens of helicopter pilots and maintenance personnel from Alaska’s Air National Guard are heading overseas to combat the Islamic State.