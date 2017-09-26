Juneau Afternoon – 9-27-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll learn how to make your own Vision Board, with guest; Christine Michelle;
Hal Geiger will talk about End-Of-Life Issues;
Get a preview of Skagway Burlesque;
And find out about the new art at the downtown wharf;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Even with repeal bill dead, Murkowski still not a firm ‘yes’ or ‘no’The latest Senate effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act is dead. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday canceled a planned vote after too many Republicans declared they would not support the Graham-Cassidy bill.
Desa Jacobsson, 69, remembered for political activismDesa Jacobsson is remembered for her weeks long fasts and multiple arrests to call attention to violence against Alaska Native women, Native rights, subsistence and environmental issues.
Can Juneau handle 1.5 million cruise ship visitors? Docks and Harbors says it’s time to planAn economic study commissioned by Juneau's Docks and Harbors projects 1.5 million cruise ship visitors in 10 years. The city is developing an urban plan for the downtown waterfront as visitors numbers increase.
Homicide case in limbo as judge considers indictment’s validityDavid Evenson is accused of punching and kicking Aaron Monette in the head June 30 at the downtown Juneau transit center. Monette died five days later in Seattle.