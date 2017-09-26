Juneau Afternoon – 9-27-17

By September 26, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

 

We’ll learn how to make your own Vision Board, with guest; Christine Michelle;

 

Hal Geiger will talk about End-Of-Life Issues;

 

Get a preview of Skagway Burlesque;

 

And find out about the new art at the downtown wharf;

 

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org

0

Recent headlines

X