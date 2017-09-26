Black bear found killed behind Mendenhall Mall

Alaska Wildlife Troopers are investigating the death of a black bear found Sept. 18 behind the Mendenhall Mall.

Authorities said the black bear was apparently shot to death and left behind the building.

“It is under investigation,” troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters said Tuesday. “We’re trying to figure how it came to be shot behind the mall there. If anyone has any information, if they could contact the local wildlife troopers, that would be very helpful.”

Juneau-based troopers wrote in a dispatch that the black bear was likely shot as a result of an on-going trash issue in the area. None of the meat was taken.

Anyone with information about the bear’s killing can contact wildlife troopers at 465-4000.