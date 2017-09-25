Newscast – Monday, Sept. 25, 2017

In this newscast:
- Proponents of the latest attempt to repeal Obamacare have a new draft and hope to win Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s vote,
- a presidential commission is investigating alleged voter fraud in Alaska, and
- this year’s wolf hunting quota for Prince Wales Island.
Recent headlines
Watch live: Assembly, school board candidates answer community questionsWatch forums with the Juneau Assembly and school board candidates.
Valdez spill response continues as Alyeska investigates causeAlyeska has ruled out a mechanical failure, but isn't ready to pinpoint human error during testing as the cause of the spill.
Tlingit poet and scholar Nora Marks Dauenhauer, 90, was culture bearerA fluent Tlingit speaker, Dauenhauer made countless contributions to the study and preservation of the language and oral tradition.
Juneau man convicted on federal child porn chargeIn a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Alaska announced that Jim Wayne Thornhill, 40, was found guilty on a charge of receiving child pornography after a three-day trial in U.S. District Court in Juneau.