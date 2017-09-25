Juneau Afternoon – 9-26-17

By September 25, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon:

 

MaryLou Spartz & Richard Stokes will be here to highlight Being Mortal, a collection of readings at the JACC inspired by new paintings by M K McNaughton;

 

We’ll find out about the upcoming Toastmasters Fall Conference;

 

We’ll get the details about upcoming weekend writing workshops offered by the 49 Writers group;

 

And Terri Calvin will be here to discuss the 2017 Careers Fair.

 

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.

 

