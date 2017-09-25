Juneau Afternoon – 9-26-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon:
MaryLou Spartz & Richard Stokes will be here to highlight Being Mortal, a collection of readings at the JACC inspired by new paintings by M K McNaughton;
We’ll find out about the upcoming Toastmasters Fall Conference;
We’ll get the details about upcoming weekend writing workshops offered by the 49 Writers group;
And Terri Calvin will be here to discuss the 2017 Careers Fair.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.
Recent headlines
-
Homicide case in limbo as judge considers indictment’s validityDavid Evenson is accused of punching and kicking Aaron Monette in the head June 30 at the downtown Juneau transit center. Monette died five days later in Seattle.
-
Downtown house fire still under investigation, federal fire investigators look into possible causeElectrical components from the second floor of the house at 526 Seward Street are being sent to the Seattle office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
-
Juneau-based firm to help Baranov Museum redesign its ground floorThe Baranov Museum in Kodiak Alaska is contracting with Juneau-based museum design firm ExhibitAK to help with redesigning its exhibits.
-
Republicans scrap health care vote — again, Trump blasts ‘so-called Republicans’Republicans conceded that their latest Obamacare repeal-and-replace push does not have the votes. It's yet another embarrassment for GOP leadership and President Trump.