Juneau Afternoon – 9-25-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon:
MaryLou Spartz will be here to highlight Being Mortal, a collection of readings at the JACC inspired by new paintings by M K McNaughton;
We’ll find out about the upcoming Toastmasters Fall Conference;
We’ll get the details about upcoming weekend writing workshops offered by the 49 Writers group;
And Terri Calvin will be here to discuss the 2017 Careers Fair.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.
Recent headlines
-
Watch live: Assembly, school board candidates answer community questionsWatch forums with the Juneau Assembly and school board candidates.
-
Valdez spill response continues as Alyeska investigates causeAlyeska has ruled out a mechanical failure, but isn't ready to pinpoint human error during testing as the cause of the spill.
-
Tlingit poet and scholar Nora Marks Dauenhauer, 90, was culture bearerA fluent Tlingit speaker, Dauenhauer made countless contributions to the study and preservation of the language and oral tradition.
-
Juneau man convicted on federal child porn chargeIn a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Alaska announced that Jim Wayne Thornhill, 40, was found guilty on a charge of receiving child pornography after a three-day trial in U.S. District Court in Juneau.