Juneau officials to consider returning land to tribe

JUNEAU (AP) — A movement has begun to return a portion of Juneau land to those who originally inhabited it.
The Juneau Empire reports the City and Borough of Juneau Deputy Lands and Resources Manager Dan Bleidorn said Thursday the Lands Committee will discuss a proposal to give Indian Point, also known as Auke Cape, back to the Auk’w Kwaan at its Oct. 23 meeting.
Bleidorn says the committee will discuss the proposal by Goldbelt Heritage Foundation Executive Director Dionne Cadiente-Laiti with the intention of passing it on to the Assembly for a public process.
Indian Point was added last year to the National Register of Historic Places. The land has been out of the tribe’s possession for decades, as the Juneau owns about two-thirds of the land.
