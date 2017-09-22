Newscast – Friday, Sept. 22, 2017

  • A federal court upheld the “roadless rule” limiting construction and logging on national forestland,
  • Gov. Walker gave more reasons why he opposes the latest ACA replacement bill,
  • Layoffs at Alaska’s largest daily newspaper following its sale to a new owner,
  • Haines High School students got a delicious surprise during Spirit Week.
