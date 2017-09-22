Newscast – Friday, Sept. 22, 2017

In this newscast:
- A federal court upheld the “roadless rule” limiting construction and logging on national forestland,
- Gov. Walker gave more reasons why he opposes the latest ACA replacement bill,
- Layoffs at Alaska’s largest daily newspaper following its sale to a new owner,
- Haines High School students got a delicious surprise during Spirit Week.
Recent headlines
Skagway Assembly candidate ordered to pay $220 for incomplete financial disclosuresFor the second time in two years, a Skagway political figure has been ordered to pay a fine for incomplete financial disclosures. Assembly hopeful Dan Henry failed to disclose substantial debt on his candidate paperwork. He will still be able to run for office in the upcoming election.
Walker pitches 1.5 percent income tax with a limitAdministration officials have a mouthful of a name for it: the “capped hybrid head tax.” It's a flat 1.5 percent of wages and self-employment income, with a maximum of twice the value of that year's Alaska Permanent Fund dividend.
Federal court upholds contentious ‘roadless rule’ for national forestsA federal district court has sided with conservationists fighting to preserve the U.S. Forest Service's "roadless rule" that limits road building in national forests. Alaska conservationists opposed to expanded logging in Tongass National Forest hailed the ruling as a victory.
McCain announces opposition to Obamacare repeal bill, possibly dooming itArizona Sen. John McCain is the second Republican to oppose the legislation, after Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul came out against it last week. If one more GOP senator is against the bill, it cannot pass.