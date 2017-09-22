Juneau Afternoon – 9-25-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.

We’ll talk with Wildlife Biologist Stephanie Sell about Bear Awareness;

Sally Smith will be here with details about this year’s Holiday Pops;

We’ll get the details about the Monday night Public meeting about South Franklin Street planning and construction with Project Manager Lori Sowa

Carmeleeda Estrada will be here to highlight next weekend’s TINAA Art show and Auction

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org

Tonight at 7, tune in to KTOO-FM for a Municipal Candidate Forum.