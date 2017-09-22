Juneau Afternoon – 9-25-17

By September 22, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.

 

We’ll talk with Wildlife Biologist Stephanie Sell about Bear Awareness;

 

Sally Smith will be here with details about this year’s Holiday Pops;

 

We’ll get the details about the Monday night Public meeting about South Franklin Street planning and construction with Project Manager Lori Sowa

 

Carmeleeda Estrada will be here to highlight next weekend’s TINAA Art show and Auction

 

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org

 

Tonight at 7, tune in to KTOO-FM for a Municipal Candidate Forum.

0

Recent headlines

  • Cash Money

    Walker pitches 1.5 percent income tax with a limit

    Administration officials have a mouthful of a name for it: the “capped hybrid head tax.” It's a flat 1.5 percent of wages and self-employment income, with a maximum of twice the value of that year's Alaska Permanent Fund dividend.
  • A Tongass National Forest clearcut is shown in this 2014 aerial view. A new court decision limits logging on roadless areas of the forest. (Photo by Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska News)

    Federal court upholds contentious ‘roadless rule’ for national forests

    A federal district court has sided with conservationists fighting to preserve the U.S. Forest Service's "roadless rule" that limits road building in national forests. Alaska conservationists opposed to expanded logging in Tongass National Forest hailed the ruling as a victory.

  • McCain announces opposition to Obamacare repeal bill, possibly dooming it

    Arizona Sen. John McCain is the second Republican to oppose the legislation, after Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul came out against it last week. If one more GOP senator is against the bill, it cannot pass.
  • Master Gardener Ed Buyarski harvested these potatoes of the Caribe and Magic Molly varieties which suffered from potato scab. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

    Gardentalk – Scabby potatoes

    Peel off the scab and eat the potatoes immediately. They won't keep very well in your root cellar. Master Gardener Ed Buyarski also has tips for mitigating potato scab, how to carefully harvest potatoes, techniques to harden or age potatoes before harvest, and setting aside small seed potatoes for next season's planting.
X