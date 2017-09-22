Juneau Afternoon – 9-22-17

By September 22, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

 

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

We’ll talk with Micaela Martinez, this week’s UAS Evening at Egan Speaker, about the Clockwork of Epidemics;

Joy Lyon will be here to talk about the upcoming Slam Dunk Town Hall;

JoAnn Wulffenstein will be here to highlight relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Irma;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up to talk about art activities and new art along the Seawalk.

 

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org

0

Recent headlines

  • Cash Money

    Walker pitches 1.5 percent income tax with a limit

    Administration officials have a mouthful of a name for it: the “capped hybrid head tax.” It's a flat 1.5 percent of wages and self-employment income, with a maximum of twice the value of that year's Alaska Permanent Fund dividend.
  • A Tongass National Forest clearcut is shown in this 2014 aerial view. A new court decision limits logging on roadless areas of the forest. (Photo by Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska News)

    Federal court upholds contentious ‘roadless rule’ for national forests

    A federal district court has sided with conservationists fighting to preserve the U.S. Forest Service's "roadless rule" that limits road building in national forests. Alaska conservationists opposed to expanded logging in Tongass National Forest hailed the ruling as a victory.

  • McCain announces opposition to Obamacare repeal bill, possibly dooming it

    Arizona Sen. John McCain is the second Republican to oppose the legislation, after Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul came out against it last week. If one more GOP senator is against the bill, it cannot pass.
  • Master Gardener Ed Buyarski harvested these potatoes of the Caribe and Magic Molly varieties which suffered from potato scab. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

    Gardentalk – Scabby potatoes

    Peel off the scab and eat the potatoes immediately. They won't keep very well in your root cellar. Master Gardener Ed Buyarski also has tips for mitigating potato scab, how to carefully harvest potatoes, techniques to harden or age potatoes before harvest, and setting aside small seed potatoes for next season's planting.
X