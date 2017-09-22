Juneau Afternoon – 9-22-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll talk with Micaela Martinez, this week’s UAS Evening at Egan Speaker, about the Clockwork of Epidemics;
Joy Lyon will be here to talk about the upcoming Slam Dunk Town Hall;
JoAnn Wulffenstein will be here to highlight relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Irma;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up to talk about art activities and new art along the Seawalk.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Walker pitches 1.5 percent income tax with a limitAdministration officials have a mouthful of a name for it: the “capped hybrid head tax.” It's a flat 1.5 percent of wages and self-employment income, with a maximum of twice the value of that year's Alaska Permanent Fund dividend.
-
Federal court upholds contentious ‘roadless rule’ for national forestsA federal district court has sided with conservationists fighting to preserve the U.S. Forest Service's "roadless rule" that limits road building in national forests. Alaska conservationists opposed to expanded logging in Tongass National Forest hailed the ruling as a victory.
-
McCain announces opposition to Obamacare repeal bill, possibly dooming itArizona Sen. John McCain is the second Republican to oppose the legislation, after Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul came out against it last week. If one more GOP senator is against the bill, it cannot pass.
-
Gardentalk – Scabby potatoesPeel off the scab and eat the potatoes immediately. They won't keep very well in your root cellar. Master Gardener Ed Buyarski also has tips for mitigating potato scab, how to carefully harvest potatoes, techniques to harden or age potatoes before harvest, and setting aside small seed potatoes for next season's planting.