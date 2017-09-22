Juneau Afternoon – 9-21-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll talk with Micaela Martinez, this week’s UAS Evening at Egan Speaker, about the Clockwork of Epidemics;
Joy Lyon will be here to talk about the upcoming Slam Dunk Town Hall;
JoAnn Wulffenstein will be here to highlight relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Irma;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up to talk about art activities and new art along the Seawalk.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Lawsuit seeks to allow non-Alaska residents to gather signatures for state ballot initiativesA lawsuit filed in federal court this week seeks to remove the residency requirement for people gathering signatures for state ballot initiatives.
-
Skagway Assembly candidate ordered to pay $220 for incomplete financial disclosuresFor the second time in two years, a Skagway political figure has been ordered to pay a fine for incomplete financial disclosures. Assembly hopeful Dan Henry failed to disclose substantial debt on his candidate paperwork. He will still be able to run for office in the upcoming election.
-
Walker pitches 1.5 percent income tax with a limitAdministration officials have a mouthful of a name for it: the “capped hybrid head tax.” It's a flat 1.5 percent of wages and self-employment income, with a maximum of twice the value of that year's Alaska Permanent Fund dividend.
-
Federal court upholds contentious ‘roadless rule’ for national forestsA federal district court has sided with conservationists fighting to preserve the U.S. Forest Service's "roadless rule" that limits road building in national forests. Alaska conservationists opposed to expanded logging in Tongass National Forest hailed the ruling as a victory.