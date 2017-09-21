Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Marine Highway System could shut down this spring;
  • The new owners of Alaska’s largest newspaper laid off reporters, editors and other employees;
  • A 20-year-old California man who illegally shot two brown bears and a deer in Southeast Alaska has been fined $10,000; and
  • As ocean temperatures rise from climate change, new species could move into Alaska waters.
Recent headlines

  • Evelyn Yanez points to pictures and says the Yup'ik name of the animal, object or activity, during a Yup'ik immersion program for infants to 5-year-olds in the village of Igiugig. (Photo by Avery Lill/KDLG)

    Pre-K in Igiugig is all in Yup’ik

    Four kids toddle around a cozy room. There are all the items typical for a pre-kindergarten classroom — stuffed animals, puzzles and teachers. The puzzles are the kind with a hole cut out for each piece, and each piece is labeled in Yup’ik.
  • Rey Soto-Lopez practices his welding techniques at the Ironworkers Union. (Photo by Anne Hillman/Alaska Public Media)

    Changing the way you think to stay out of prison

    Research shows the classes focused on behavior and attitude can be effective and change how people think – and they reduce recidivism by about 25 percent, if they are taught by well-trained teachers. The most effective programs focus on anger management and problem-solving.
  • Airborne Army soldiers practice roll-over drills in preparation for their deployment to Afghanistan (Photo by Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

    Amid evolving Afghan mission, Alaska soldiers ready to deploy

    As the United States approaches the 16th anniversary of military operations in Afghanistan, thousands more troops are readying to deploy. One of the units heading there is the airborne infantry brigade based at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

  • ‘Vote no’: Left takes to TV and sky to reach Murkowski

    Advocates on the left are cranking up the pressure on U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski to vote against the latest bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
