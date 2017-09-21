Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Marine Highway System could shut down this spring;
- The new owners of Alaska’s largest newspaper laid off reporters, editors and other employees;
- A 20-year-old California man who illegally shot two brown bears and a deer in Southeast Alaska has been fined $10,000; and
- As ocean temperatures rise from climate change, new species could move into Alaska waters.
Recent headlines
Pre-K in Igiugig is all in Yup’ikFour kids toddle around a cozy room. There are all the items typical for a pre-kindergarten classroom — stuffed animals, puzzles and teachers. The puzzles are the kind with a hole cut out for each piece, and each piece is labeled in Yup’ik.
Changing the way you think to stay out of prisonResearch shows the classes focused on behavior and attitude can be effective and change how people think – and they reduce recidivism by about 25 percent, if they are taught by well-trained teachers. The most effective programs focus on anger management and problem-solving.
Amid evolving Afghan mission, Alaska soldiers ready to deployAs the United States approaches the 16th anniversary of military operations in Afghanistan, thousands more troops are readying to deploy. One of the units heading there is the airborne infantry brigade based at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
‘Vote no’: Left takes to TV and sky to reach MurkowskiAdvocates on the left are cranking up the pressure on U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski to vote against the latest bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act.