Fort Wainwright soldier charged with assaulting infant son

A Fort Wainwright soldier is charged with assaulting his infant son.

Ronald L. McGriff, 22, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree assault for severely injuring his 8-month-old son in August, Fairbanks police said.

Police said McGriff admitted to kicking, shaking and throwing the baby, actions that resulted in severe brain bleeding and other injuries.

They say the child remains hospitalized in Seattle, and is expected to have permanent damage.

Police ask that anyone with information about the assault to contact them.