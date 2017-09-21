CBJ Assembly Regular Meeting – 9-18-17

Recent headlines
Alaska DOT is cruising Juneau for offending campaign signsState transportation crews are removing political campaign signs along state rights-of-way. Alaska law largely forbids signs anywhere visible from the roadway.
University offers 400 acres on Chilkat Peninsula for timber saleThe University of Alaska is offering up 400 acres of its Haines-area land for timber harvest. The timing of the university’s decision was motivated by a conversation happening at the local level. The Haines Planning Commission is considering whether to restrict resource extraction in the Mud Bay area.
Fort Wainwright soldier charged with assaulting infant sonA Fort Wainwright soldier is charged with assaulting his infant son. Ronald L. McGriff, 22, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree assault for severely injuring his 8-month-old son in August, Fairbanks police said.
Budget glitch could leave ferries without fundingThe Alaska Marine Highway System could shut down this spring. And one Southeast senator said it's an intentional attempt to damage the ferries.