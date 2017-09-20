State reopens king salmon sportfishing

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced Wednesday that it is opening king salmon fishing in Southeast Alaska, beginning Oct. 1.
In early August, escapement surveys in Southeast indicated productivity and production for wild king salmon were lower than anticipated.
The decision was made to close king salmon fisheries throughout the region.
State fisheries managers decided to reopen the fishery starting in October because the summer closure provided some breathing room for kings, and the catch rate for kings during the winter season tends to be low, according to Wednesday’s announcement.
Once the fishery reopens, Alaska residents’ bag and possession limit will be two kings of at least 28 inches. Nonresidents’ bag and possession limit will be one king salmon, with an annual limit of three.
The winter king season in Southeast lasts through the end of March.
Recent headlines
-
Unsecured database discovered with information from about 600,000 Alaska votersSecurity consultants say they discovered an unsecured online database with information on nearly 600,000 Alaska voters last week.
-
Interior official says Trump administration has the ‘guts’ to allow oil exploration in ANWRA top Interior Department official said kick-starting oil development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, or ANWR, is a priority for the Trump administration.
-
Ask a Climatologist: The fall color formula is pretty simpleWeather conditions aren't a driver of when fall colors appear, but weather events can drive the extent, duration and intensity of fall colors.
-
Alaska Mental Health Trust funds city homeless coordinator for JuneauThe Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority has agreed to fund a housing and homelessness coordinator for the City and Borough of Juneau. This follows the Trust Land Office's clearing of a downtown lot with a sprawling homeless encampment.