State reopens king salmon sportfishing

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced Wednesday that it is opening king salmon fishing in Southeast Alaska, beginning Oct. 1.

In early August, escapement surveys in Southeast indicated productivity and production for wild king salmon were lower than anticipated.

The decision was made to close king salmon fisheries throughout the region.

State fisheries managers decided to reopen the fishery starting in October because the summer closure provided some breathing room for kings, and the catch rate for kings during the winter season tends to be low, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

Once the fishery reopens, Alaska residents’ bag and possession limit will be two kings of at least 28 inches. Nonresidents’ bag and possession limit will be one king salmon, with an annual limit of three.

The winter king season in Southeast lasts through the end of March.