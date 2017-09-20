Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017

In this newscast:
- Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority awards a $100,000 grant for a housing and homeless coordinator for Juneau,
- Juneau’s Housing First building will be taking in its first residents, and
- Alaska’s high insurance rates on the individual market will decrease slightly more than earlier expected.
Recent headlines
-
State reopens king salmon sportfishingThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced Wednesday that it is opening king salmon fishing in Southeast Alaska, beginning Oct. 1.
-
Unsecured database discovered with information from about 600,000 Alaska votersSecurity consultants say they discovered an unsecured online database with information on nearly 600,000 Alaska voters last week.
-
Interior official says Trump administration has the ‘guts’ to allow oil exploration in ANWRA top Interior Department official said kick-starting oil development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, or ANWR, is a priority for the Trump administration.
-
Ask a Climatologist: The fall color formula is pretty simpleWeather conditions aren't a driver of when fall colors appear, but weather events can drive the extent, duration and intensity of fall colors.