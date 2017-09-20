Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority awards a $100,000 grant for a housing and homeless coordinator for Juneau,
  • Juneau’s Housing First building will be taking in its first residents, and
  • Alaska’s high insurance rates on the individual market will decrease slightly more than earlier expected.
