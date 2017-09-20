Juneau Afternoon – 9-21-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

We’ll talk with Micaela Martinez, this week’s UAS Evening at Egan Speaker, about the Clockwork of Epidemics;

Joy Lyon will be here to talk about the upcoming Slam Dunk Town Hall;

JoAnn Wulffenstein will be here to highlight relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Irma;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up to talk about art activities and new art along the Seawalk.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org

Tonight at 7, tune in for a special on Education.