Juneau Afternoon – 9-21-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll talk with Micaela Martinez, this week’s UAS Evening at Egan Speaker, about the Clockwork of Epidemics;
Joy Lyon will be here to talk about the upcoming Slam Dunk Town Hall;
JoAnn Wulffenstein will be here to highlight relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Irma;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up to talk about art activities and new art along the Seawalk.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Tonight at 7, tune in for a special on Education.
Recent headlines
-
Unsecured database discovered with information from about 600,000 Alaska votersSecurity consultants say they discovered an unsecured online database with information on nearly 600,000 Alaska voters last week.
-
Interior official says Trump administration has the ‘guts’ to allow oil exploration in ANWRA top Interior Department official said kick-starting oil development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, or ANWR, is a priority for the Trump administration.
-
Ask a Climatologist: The fall color formula is pretty simpleWeather conditions aren't a driver of when fall colors appear, but weather events can drive the extent, duration and intensity of fall colors.
-
Alaska Mental Health Trust funds city homeless coordinator for JuneauThe Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority has agreed to fund a housing and homelessness coordinator for the City and Borough of Juneau. This follows the Trust Land Office's clearing of a downtown lot with a sprawling homeless encampment.