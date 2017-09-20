Juneau Afternoon – 9-20-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Kaia Henrickson will be here to highlight the upcoming Coffee & Collections.

We’ll get a preview of the Wednesday speaker for the Juneau World Affairs Council, Dr. Carlos Yaspen Llanos;

Kim Keifer will be here with details about Rotary Bulbs;

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org

 

