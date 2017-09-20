Juneau Afternoon – 9-20-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Kaia Henrickson will be here to highlight the upcoming Coffee & Collections.
We’ll get a preview of the Wednesday speaker for the Juneau World Affairs Council, Dr. Carlos Yaspen Llanos;
Kim Keifer will be here with details about Rotary Bulbs;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
State reopens king salmon sportfishingThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced Wednesday that it is opening king salmon fishing in Southeast Alaska, beginning Oct. 1.
Unsecured database discovered with information from about 600,000 Alaska votersSecurity consultants say they discovered an unsecured online database with information on nearly 600,000 Alaska voters last week.
Interior official says Trump administration has the ‘guts’ to allow oil exploration in ANWRA top Interior Department official said kick-starting oil development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, or ANWR, is a priority for the Trump administration.
Ask a Climatologist: The fall color formula is pretty simpleWeather conditions aren't a driver of when fall colors appear, but weather events can drive the extent, duration and intensity of fall colors.