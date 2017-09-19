Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017

In this newscast:

  • A local mine executive asks the Juneau Assembly to back off a resolution on transboundary mining and it does,
  • a Portland businessman bids $300,000 for the ferry Taku to turn it into a hotel, and
  • neighbors of the resident who’s chickens were attacked by a bear that was put down call for tougher chicken keeping rules.
