Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017

In this newscast:
- A local mine executive asks the Juneau Assembly to back off a resolution on transboundary mining and it does,
- a Portland businessman bids $300,000 for the ferry Taku to turn it into a hotel, and
- neighbors of the resident who’s chickens were attacked by a bear that was put down call for tougher chicken keeping rules.
