Juneau Afternoon – 9-20-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Sheli DeLaney will host.
We’ll get an update on activities at the Zach Gordon Youth Center;
We’ll get a preview of the Wednesday speaker for the Juneau World Affairs Council, Dr. Carlos Yaspen Llanos;
Kim Keifer will be here with details about Rotary Bulbs;
And we’ll talk with the Guinness Record Holder for the World’s Fastest Tongue.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Juneau police seek person of interest in early morning assaultAccording to a news release, Wilson "Will" Woodrow Curtis-Collins is a person of interest after a reported disturbance about 12:40 a.m. today near the 1800 block of Northwood Drive.
-
Powerful earthquake roils central MexicoThirty-two years after a deadly earthquake, a magnitude 7.1 temblor rattled Mexico City and surrounding areas. Residents had marked the anniversary of the 1985 quake earlier in the day with drills.
-
Dylann Roof asks to fire legal team of ‘biological enemies’The Charleston church killer says his two attorneys "are Jewish and Indian respectively. It is therefore quite literally impossible that they and I could have the same interests relating to my case."
-
Tee Harbor neighbors decry brown bear killingNeighbors of a property owner who called police after a bear broke into an unsecured chicken coop said its killing by a wildlife trooper was unnecessary. The Tee Harbor group urged the Juneau Assembly to tighten up rules for keeping poultry from attracting bears.