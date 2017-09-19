Juneau Afternoon – 9-19-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon:
We’ll get an update on the Adult dance classes at the Juneau Dance Theatre;
We’ll talk with Katrina Woolford abut a new book by author, Lawrence Millman;
We’ll talk about activities at the Marie Drake Planetarium;
And Suzanne Ainsworth will give us an update on Community School classes.
Recent headlines
Dylann Roof asks to fire legal team of ‘biological enemies’The Charleston church killer says his two attorneys "are Jewish and Indian respectively. It is therefore quite literally impossible that they and I could have the same interests relating to my case."
Tee Harbor neighbors decry brown bear killingNeighbors of a property owner who called police after a bear broke into an unsecured chicken coop said its killing by a wildlife trooper was unnecessary. The Tee Harbor group urged the Juneau Assembly to tighten up rules for keeping poultry from attracting bears.
Trump to U.N.: North Korea’s ‘Rocket Man’ Kim Jong Un on a suicide missionIn this first address to the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump took on the global threats posed by North Korea and Iran and reiterated his "America First" approach to policy.
After mining exec weighs in, Juneau Assembly holds off on boundary mine resolutionAn email from Mike Satre of Hecla Greens Creek Mine prompted the resolutions referral back to committee. Satre urged the Assembly to work the issue through state and provincial levels rather than trying to invoke international treaties.