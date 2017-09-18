Newscast – Monday, Sept. 18, 2017

In this newscast:
- Local authorities say two men are dead after a house fire in downtown Juneau on Sunday,
- Juneau’s food security was one presenter’s topic at Juneau’s annual Safety and Preparedness Expo,
- Gov. Bill Walker says he’s adding a criminal justice bill to the October special session docket, and
- a Chilkat robe makes it way home to Sitka from Vermont.
Recent headlines
-
Trump’s DACA moves aren’t shaking his most loyal supportersMany conservative lawmakers and pundits are critical of President Trump for talking to Democrats about immigration. But Trump's voters don't seem to mind.
-
At Katmai’s Brooks Camp, tourists and bears mingle mostly carefreeKatmai Natioanl Park & Preserve rangers estimated they had 40 individual bears at Brooks in July, not including cubs, being observed by 300 to 400 visitors each day.
-
Amid opioid crisis, insurers restrict pricey, less addictive painkillersDrug companies and doctors have been accused of fueling the opioid crisis, but some question whether insurers have played a role, too.
-
Two men dead after early morning house fireThe fire at 526 Seward Street, adjacent to the Terry Miller Legislative Office Building, started sometime before 5 a.m. Sunday morning.