Newscast – Monday, Sept. 18, 2017

By September 18, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Local authorities say two men are dead after a house fire in downtown Juneau on Sunday,
  • Juneau’s food security was one presenter’s topic at Juneau’s annual Safety and Preparedness Expo,
  • Gov. Bill Walker says he’s adding a criminal justice bill to the October special session docket, and
  • a Chilkat robe makes it way home to Sitka from Vermont.
0

Recent headlines

X