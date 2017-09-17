Three people hurt in house fire, cause under investigation

At least three people were hurt early Sunday morning after a house fire in downtown Juneau.
Assistant Chief Tod Chambers of Capital City Fire/Rescue said two people were transported to Bartlett Regional Hospital with CPR in progress. A third person suffered from lacerations.
A Juneau Police Department news release that a 911 call reporting the fire at 526 Seward Street, adjacent to the Terry Miller Legislative Office Building, was placed at 4:14 a.m.
One witness, who only identified himself as a nearby Franklin Street resident, said he heard a woman scream from the third floor of the house. He said the woman escaped the fire by crawling out on the roof ledge and then jumping down to the roof of the house’s enclosed porch where a ladder had been placed.
For at least two hours after initially responding to the fire, firefighters worked to find hot spots and put out the fire that remained inside the walls and the roof, largely on the third floor and upper part of the second floor on the west side of the house.
Chambers said personnel and vehicles from the downtown and valley fire stations responded to the fire.
As of 7 a.m. Sunday, Fire Marshal Dan Jager was still waiting for firefighters to finish before entering the structure and begin his investigation into the fire’s cause and origin.
Recent headlines
-
No tsunami danger after 5.0 quake in British ColumbiaThe quake had a thousand times less energy that it needed for the National Tsunami Warning Center to issue a warning.
-
Cruise ship cancellation a ‘significant loss’ to Unalaska businessesAlthough Unalaska is known as America’s top fishing port, tourism -- in particular the cruise ship industry -- is a growing source of revenue especially for small businesses and non-profits.
-
Federal court says Trump administration can’t deny funds to sanctuary citiesThe administration wanted to use crime-fighting grants as incentives to gain the cooperation of local officials in battling illegal immigration.
-
If shipping lines to Juneau were cut, how long could you feed yourself?Food security was one of many topics explored at the two-day Juneau Safety and Preparedness Expo at Centennial Hall.