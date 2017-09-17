Three people hurt in house fire, cause under investigation

Capital City Fire/Rescue firefighter climbs a truck ladder to the third floor as fire continues to burn at 526 Seward Street on Sept. 17, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Capital City Fire/Rescue brings in a ladder truck to work on flare-ups and hot spots during a house fire at 526 Seward Street on Sept. 17, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO) Capital City Fire/Rescue personnel perform CPR on one of the three people transported to Bartlett Regional Hospital during the house fire at 526 Seward Street on Sept. 17, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Brian Wallace) View of house fire at 526 Seward Street on Sept. 17, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Brian Wallace) EMTs work on patients during a house fire at 526 Seward Street on Sept. 17, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Brian Wallace)

At least three people were hurt early Sunday morning after a house fire in downtown Juneau.

Assistant Chief Tod Chambers of Capital City Fire/Rescue said two people were transported to Bartlett Regional Hospital with CPR in progress. A third person suffered from lacerations.

A Juneau Police Department news release that a 911 call reporting the fire at 526 Seward Street, adjacent to the Terry Miller Legislative Office Building, was placed at 4:14 a.m.

One witness, who only identified himself as a nearby Franklin Street resident, said he heard a woman scream from the third floor of the house. He said the woman escaped the fire by crawling out on the roof ledge and then jumping down to the roof of the house’s enclosed porch where a ladder had been placed.

For at least two hours after initially responding to the fire, firefighters worked to find hot spots and put out the fire that remained inside the walls and the roof, largely on the third floor and upper part of the second floor on the west side of the house.

Chambers said personnel and vehicles from the downtown and valley fire stations responded to the fire.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, Fire Marshal Dan Jager was still waiting for firefighters to finish before entering the structure and begin his investigation into the fire’s cause and origin.