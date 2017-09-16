No tsunami danger after 5.0 quake in British Columbia

About 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Juneau residents may have felt little more than a slight shake.
That’s because a 5.0 magnitude earthquake near Kelsall Lake, British Columbia, which is about 60 miles northwest of Haines, struck at a depth of 3 miles.
Dave Nanney has owned and operated the Chilkat Eagle Bed and Breakfast for almost 20 years in Haines. He said at first, it felt like a heavy equipment driving by.
“Sometimes the big machines rumble, and it feels like a tremor,” Nanney said. “It was very subtle.”
He said there were about three shocks.
According to the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, a quake of that size isn’t going to make a tsunami.
“It’s just not nearly big enough, even though we got reports as far away as Juneau that it was felt,” said Chris Popham, a senior tsunami specialist with the National Tsunami Warning Center.
A quake would need to be significantly larger and closer to the coast to trigger a tsunami warning.
“We’d be issuing a warning for a 7.1 , but for a 5.1, 5.0 or so that’s a thousand times less energy,” Popham said. “This quake would have needed to be a thousand times bigger – and honestly it would have needed to be a lot closer to the coast to issue a warning.”
Popham said a 7.0 would need to be within about 30 miles of the coast for the center to issue a warning. Today’s earthquake was too far away and far too weak for a warning.
Recent headlines
-
Cruise ship cancellation a ‘significant loss’ to Unalaska businessesAlthough Unalaska is known as America’s top fishing port, tourism -- in particular the cruise ship industry -- is a growing source of revenue especially for small businesses and non-profits.
-
Federal court says Trump administration can’t deny funds to sanctuary citiesThe administration wanted to use crime-fighting grants as incentives to gain the cooperation of local officials in battling illegal immigration.
-
If shipping lines to Juneau were cut, how long could you feed yourself?Food security was one of many topics explored at the two-day Juneau Safety and Preparedness Expo at Centennial Hall.
-
Walker to add crime bill to October special sessionA Sept. 6 report found that Alaska saw higher rates of larcenies, robberies, burglaries and assaults last year.