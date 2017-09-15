Newscast – Friday, Sept. 15, 2017

Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Juneau School Board. Learn about the candidates at this forum moderated by KTOO’s Adelyn Baxter and the Juneau Empire’s James Brooks. The forum will also be streamed on Facebook Live and air on KTOO 104.3 FM at 7 p.m.

You can stick around after an intermission for the 2017 Juneau Votes! Assembly Candidate Forum at 6:15 p.m.