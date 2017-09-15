Newscast – Friday, Sept. 15, 2017

  • Sitka, Ketchikan boroughs back resolution against Transboundary mining
  • A wrongful death lawsuit against Lemon Creek prison officials moves to federal court
  • Former Alaska First Lady Ermalee Hickel dies at 92
  • “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” opens at Perseverance Theatre in Douglas
