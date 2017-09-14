Newscast – Thursday, September 14, 2017

In this newscast:
- A Juneau candidate forum ahead of the Oct. 3 municipal election will be Thursday night;
- A new special interest group is supporting Juneau Assembly candidates who support fully restoring a senior sales tax exemption;
- University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen called for a quick resolution to a directive ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program; and
- Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell has been sworn in as the city’s mayor.
Recent headlines
Public filings: Special interest groups mostly favor incumbents in Juneau’s local electionPublic filings with the Alaska Public Offices Commission detail the role of special interest groups from business, labor and a senior-led taxpayers' group. Most endorsements have gone to incumbents in Juneau's Assembly race.
In Quinhagak, an ivory carver pays tribute to the ancients’ workAn exhausted team of archaeologists on the Bering Sea coast just finished their dig at Nunalleq for the year after uncovering hundreds of artifacts. They plan to return to the 700-year-old village next summer, provided the winter storms don’t wash it away.
Police departments deploy garbage trucks to block vehicle attacks in crowdsLaw enforcement officers are using the trucks to prevent vehicle attacks like the one in Charlottesville that killed one woman and injured several other people.
Mayor breaks tie in Soldotna cannabis vote; moratorium will expire Dec. 31After about an hour of testimony and debate, the Soldotna City Council took its final vote on an ordinance that would permanently ban the sale or cultivation of cannabis inside city limits.