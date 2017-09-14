Newscast – Thursday, September 14, 2017

In this newscast:

  • A Juneau candidate forum ahead of the Oct. 3 municipal election will be Thursday night;
  • A new special interest group is supporting Juneau Assembly candidates who support fully restoring a senior sales tax exemption;
  • University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen called for a quick resolution to a directive ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program; and
  • Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell has been sworn in as the city’s mayor.
