Mayor breaks tie in Soldotna cannabis vote; moratorium will expire Dec. 31

After about an hour of testimony and debate, the Soldotna City Council took its final vote on an ordinance that would permanently ban the sale or cultivation of cannabis inside city limits.
Council members Tim Cashman, Linda Murphy, and Paul Whitney voted in favor of the permanent ban, while Council members Lisa Parker, Regina Daniels and Tyson Cox voted against.
“We have three yes votes and three no votes,” City Clerk Shellie Saner said.
“Alright, thank you madam clerk,” Mayor Pete Sprague said. “So in that case, I as the mayor, do vote.”
After conceding that the cannabis economy is here to stay and that prohibition does not work, Sprague cast his vote against making the city’s moratorium permanent, to the beginnings of applause from the audience.
“This is not entertainment here tonight,” he said. “Ordinance 2017-25 has been defeated. With that, there will be a lot more work to do.”
With the tie-breaker, the current moratorium on cannabis businesses inside Soldotna City limits will end December 31.
Before the final vote, the ordinance was amended to “grandfather in” any existing cannabis businesses currently outside city limits, if they were later included in any annexation the city conducts.
That amendment by Parker passed 5-1, with Whitney the lone dissenting vote.
Recent headlines
-
Special interest groups mostly favor incumbents in Juneau’s local electionPublic filings with the Alaska Public Offices Commission detail the role of special interest groups from business, labor and a senior-led taxpayers' group. Most endorsements have gone to incumbents in Juneau's Assembly race.
-
In Quinhagak, an ivory carver pays tribute to the ancients’ workAn exhausted team of archaeologists on the Bering Sea coast just finished their dig at Nunalleq for the year after uncovering hundreds of artifacts. They plan to return to the 700-year-old village next summer, provided the winter storms don’t wash it away.
-
Police departments deploy garbage trucks to block vehicle attacks in crowdsLaw enforcement officers are using the trucks to prevent vehicle attacks like the one in Charlottesville that killed one woman and injured several other people.
-
UA president calls for action on DACA ahead of regents meeting in JuneauUniversity of Alaska President Jim Johnsen called for congressional support for DACA students. Meanwhile, the UA Board of Regents meets in Juneau to discuss plans for a new college of education.