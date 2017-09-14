Gardentalk – Peony division and planting

Peony is a large and tall perennial with fragrant and beautiful blooms. They can live as long as 50 years and are well suited for growing in Alaska’s climate.
In Alaska, peonies usually bloom in early summer, much later than elsewhere in the northern hemisphere. Because of that delay, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski said Alaska’s commercial gardeners have been able to capitalize on demand in the peony market.
White and pink peonies, for example, are very popular for use during weddings, while Buyarski said red peonies are preferred in East Asia.
In this week’s edition of Gardentalk, Buyarski has some tips for dividing and replanting peonies.
“This is the perfect time for planting them, just like with bulbs,” Buyarski said. “We get them planted now and into October before the ground freezes and they start to establish roots.”
For those gardeners who already have peonies growing into large clumps in their yard, Buyarski recommends digging them up, hosing them down to wash off the soil, and using a hatchet to cut and separate each clump’s roots. Divide up the plant so that each tuber or gnarly root section has at least two to five buds.
“Just my normal knives wouldn’t cut them,” Buyarski said.
Buyarski recommends digging holes that are 8 to 10 inches deep, and sprinkling in some fertilizer at the bottom. Plant each newly divided peony so the buds — which will remain dormant over the winter — are right at the soil surface. After filling in most of the hole with soil, you can top with sand or pea gravel to help with drainage.
Gardentalk is a weekly feature that airs every Thursday morning on KTOO’s Morning Edition program during the spring and summer. You can sign up for the podcast or ask your own question for gardening help by going to the Gardentalk archive page.
Recent headlines
-
Public filings: Special interest groups mostly favor incumbents in Juneau’s local electionPublic filings with the Alaska Public Offices Commission detail the role of special interest groups from business, labor and a senior-led taxpayers' group. Most endorsements have gone to incumbents in Juneau's Assembly race.
-
In Quinhagak, an ivory carver pays tribute to the ancients’ workAn exhausted team of archaeologists on the Bering Sea coast just finished their dig at Nunalleq for the year after uncovering hundreds of artifacts. They plan to return to the 700-year-old village next summer, provided the winter storms don’t wash it away.
-
Police departments deploy garbage trucks to block vehicle attacks in crowdsLaw enforcement officers are using the trucks to prevent vehicle attacks like the one in Charlottesville that killed one woman and injured several other people.
-
Mayor breaks tie in Soldotna cannabis vote; moratorium will expire Dec. 31After about an hour of testimony and debate, the Soldotna City Council took its final vote on an ordinance that would permanently ban the sale or cultivation of cannabis inside city limits.