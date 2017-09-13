Searchers find body of man missing near Petersburg

PETERSBURG — The body of a man missing near Petersburg has been recovered.
The body of Jase Payne, 24, was found near the dock of Rocky Point Resort, Alaska State Troopers said.
Payne’s family early Monday night reported Payne was missing and that he was last seen on the dock of the resort about 10 miles south of Petersburg.
Family members searched Wrangell Narrows. Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Petersburg police contacted Payne’s associates.
His body was found at about 11 p.m. Monday.
Troopers say no foul play is suspected. The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.
