Juneau Afternoon – 9-14-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll highlight the UAS Nursing program;
We’ll find out how to nominate someone to be an AWARE Woman of Distinction;
Heather Mitchell will be here to highlight this weekend’s Juneau Cabaret;
We’ll get a preview of Saturday’s DIVAs performance;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Tonight at 7, tune in for the League of Women Voters Municipal Candidate Forum.
Recent headlines
-
UA president calls for action on DACA ahead of regents meeting in JuneauUniversity of Alaska President Jim Johnsen called for congressional support for DACA students. Meanwhile, the UA Board of Regents meets in Juneau to discuss plans for a new college of education.
-
National labs to field test microgrid tech in CordovaThe goal is to find innovations that could help the rest of the country avoid the kind of widespread power outages that have followed Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.
-
For third year in a row, Alaska seabirds wash up deadAbout 800 dead birds have been discovered along the coast of the Bering Sea. Early lab results don’t point to disease -- it appears the birds are starving to death.
-
Beneath political firestorm on Arctic Ocean drilling, two projects make steady progressYes, Shell's multi-billion dollar effort to find oil in federal Arctic waters is a thing of the past. And yes, the Obama administration then took several steps to cut back on drilling in Arctic waters -- actions the Trump administration is now working to undo. But there is movement to get oil out of federally-owned parts of the Arctic Ocean.