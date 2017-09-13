Juneau Afternoon – 9-14-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

We’ll highlight the UAS Nursing program;

We’ll find out how to nominate someone to be an AWARE Woman of Distinction;

Heather Mitchell will be here to highlight this weekend’s Juneau Cabaret;

We’ll get a preview of Saturday’s DIVAs performance;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN

Tonight at 7, tune in for the League of Women Voters Municipal Candidate Forum.