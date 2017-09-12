Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

In this newscast:
- The trial date is set for a Juneau murder defendant representing himself in court,
- Juneau’s Housing First grand opening gets delayed another week at least,
- a state wildlife trooper kills a brown bear raiding a chicken coop near Tee Harbor, and
- a federal bankruptcy judge OKs the sale of the Alaska Dispatch News.
