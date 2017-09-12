Juneau Afternoon – 9-13-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Sheli DeLaney will host.

We’ll discuss Perseverance Theatre’s new production, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity;

We’ll get an update on this weekend’s Community Expo, READY OR NOT, DON’T GET CAUGHT, with guests, Michelle Brown and Andrew Bogar;

Learn about Sunday’s Family Day at the City Museum;

And we’ll get an update on Glacier Swim Club activities, with guest, Scott Griffith