Juneau Afternoon – 9-13-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Sheli DeLaney will host.
We’ll discuss Perseverance Theatre’s new production, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity;
We’ll get an update on this weekend’s Community Expo, READY OR NOT, DON’T GET CAUGHT, with guests, Michelle Brown and Andrew Bogar;
Learn about Sunday’s Family Day at the City Museum;
And we’ll get an update on Glacier Swim Club activities, with guest, Scott Griffith
Recent headlines
NTSB releases preliminary report of investigation into Juneau-area commuter flight accidentAn investigation into an August commuter flight accident takes a close look at the aircraft’s fuel sources. A Haines-based pilot made an emergency water landing in the Juneau area in August. He, along with four passengers, swam safely to shore.
Ask a Climatologist: Summer sea ice minimum near record low againBrettschneider says this year's Arctic sea ice retreat won't break the record set in 2012, but is not too far behind. He says it's strikingly low compared to two decades ago.
Seeking investment, Alaska goes open source with oil & gas dataAlaska’s Oil and Gas division is releasing valuable oil exploration data from leases on the North Slope and Cook Inlet.
City of Juneau recognizes National Arts in Education WeekLocal officials signed a proclamation yesterday highlighting National Arts in Education Week and the importance of arts education in school.