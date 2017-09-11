Trial postponed in transit center homicide case

The homicide case of a Juneau man accused of kicking another man at the downtown transit center has been postponed at least a few weeks, possibly as much as five months.

David Evenson is accused of kicking Aaron Monette in the head June 30 at the bus terminal. Monette, 56, died five days later in Seattle.

Evenson, 51, was indicted on felony charges of manslaughter and criminal negligent homicide.

Public defender Eric Hedland has filed a motion to dismiss the indictment. He believes the grand jury that handed up the indictment was improperly instructed on the elements of the charges.

Oral arguments on the motion to dismiss the indictment are scheduled for September 20.

A jury trial in the case was previously scheduled to start September 18. The trial could be rescheduled for later this month or next February, depending on how the judge rules on the motion.