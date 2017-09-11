Trial postponed in transit center homicide case

The homicide case of a Juneau man accused of kicking another man at the downtown transit center has been postponed at least a few weeks, possibly as much as five months.
David Evenson is accused of kicking Aaron Monette in the head June 30 at the bus terminal. Monette, 56, died five days later in Seattle.
Evenson, 51, was indicted on felony charges of manslaughter and criminal negligent homicide.
Public defender Eric Hedland has filed a motion to dismiss the indictment. He believes the grand jury that handed up the indictment was improperly instructed on the elements of the charges.
Oral arguments on the motion to dismiss the indictment are scheduled for September 20.
A jury trial in the case was previously scheduled to start September 18. The trial could be rescheduled for later this month or next February, depending on how the judge rules on the motion.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau’s Housing First ribbon cutting postponedJuneau's Housing First apartment complex built for homeless residents won't open this week. City housing officials say the project isn't quite ready for habitation.
-
Fish and Game relocates two nuisance bears from PetersburgThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game has trapped and moved two black bears that have been looking for an easy lunch and getting into garbage cans in Petersburg this summer.
-
Supreme Court backs broad enforcement of travel ban — for nowJustice Anthony Kennedy delays implementation of an appeals court ruling that would have allowed certain refugees from six Muslim countries to enter the U.S. despite the Trump administration's order.
-
Archaeologists shed light on Tlingit culture near Petersburg, before EuropeansThe current town site was established around 1900 by Norwegians looking for a good spot to process fish commercially. But archaeologists are finding more evidence that Mitkof Island is just like others in the region. Tlingit people had settlements around Petersburg for thousands of years before Europeans planted their roots.