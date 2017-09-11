Newscast – Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

In this newscast:

  • A political group registers to influence the Juneau municipal election on restoring a senior sales tax break,
  • the trial date for a Juneau man accused of kicking another man to death at a downtown transit center gets pushed back, and
  • Congressman Don Young stirs up trouble in the House and then apologizes.
