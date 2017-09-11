Newscast – Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

In this newscast:
- A political group registers to influence the Juneau municipal election on restoring a senior sales tax break,
- the trial date for a Juneau man accused of kicking another man to death at a downtown transit center gets pushed back, and
- Congressman Don Young stirs up trouble in the House and then apologizes.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau’s Housing First ribbon cutting postponedJuneau's Housing First apartment complex built for homeless residents won't open this week. City housing officials say the project isn't quite ready for habitation.
-
Fish and Game relocates two nuisance bears from PetersburgThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game has trapped and moved two black bears that have been looking for an easy lunch and getting into garbage cans in Petersburg this summer.
-
Supreme Court backs broad enforcement of travel ban — for nowJustice Anthony Kennedy delays implementation of an appeals court ruling that would have allowed certain refugees from six Muslim countries to enter the U.S. despite the Trump administration's order.
-
Archaeologists shed light on Tlingit culture near Petersburg, before EuropeansThe current town site was established around 1900 by Norwegians looking for a good spot to process fish commercially. But archaeologists are finding more evidence that Mitkof Island is just like others in the region. Tlingit people had settlements around Petersburg for thousands of years before Europeans planted their roots.