Juneau’s Housing First ribbon cutting postponed

Juneau’s Housing First grand opening – slated for this week – has been delayed again.

The housing complex designed for Juneau’s most vulnerable residents was originally scheduled to open in May.

Project officials didn’t immediately offer an explanation for the delay, though it was confirmed that this week’s ribbon cutting had been pushed back for at least a week.

Building code officials are continuing on-site inspections at the Lemon Creek complex, according to City Housing Officer Scott Ciambor.

“The Housing First collaborative is still working on final details as far as we know which includes applying and getting the certificate-of-occupancy through the Community Development Department,” Ciambor said Monday. “I’m pretty sure they’re working on that as we speak.”

The City and Borough of Juneau has contributed about $2.7 million toward the 32-unit apartment complex. It will also include a community clinic operated by Juneau Alliance for Mental Health Inc. or JAMHI.

It’s at least the third time the opening has been postponed for the $8.2 million project.

