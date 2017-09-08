Newscast – Friday, September 8, 2017

By September 8, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Alaska Supreme Court reaffirms tribal sovereignty in legal dispute between Juneau tribal governments
  • Governor appoints a new revenue commissioner
  • Police say no foul play suspected after 44-year-old Juneau man found dead in Mendenhall Valley
  • There’s a third GOP contender for Lieutenant Governor

 

