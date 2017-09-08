Juneau Afternoon – 9-11-17

By September 8, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.

 

We’ll find out about the upcoming Marine Exchange’s Open House with guest, Ed Page;

 

Sara Raster will be here to highlight the Hasty Half-Marathon;

 

We’ll learn about the Tuesday night Mudrooms event with Steve Sue Wing;

 

And we’ll get the details about Friday’s Forum on International Peace & Environmental Issues.

 

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org

 

Tonight at 7, we’ll be featuring last week’s Forum on Health issues.

 

 

