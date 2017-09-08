Juneau Afternoon – 9-11-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.
We’ll find out about the upcoming Marine Exchange’s Open House with guest, Ed Page;
Sara Raster will be here to highlight the Hasty Half-Marathon;
We’ll learn about the Tuesday night Mudrooms event with Steve Sue Wing;
And we’ll get the details about Friday’s Forum on International Peace & Environmental Issues.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
Tonight at 7, we’ll be featuring last week’s Forum on Health issues.
Recent headlines
Ferry reform’s next step at Southeast Conference meetingSoutheast Conference and the state ferry system are examining ways to save money while maintaining service to port communities.
Alaska Supreme Court reaffirms tribal immunity from lawsuitsThe case centered around a dispute between Douglas Indian Association and Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska over about $1 million in federal transportation funds. The case had been watched closely by other tribes because it tested the jurisdiction of state courts over tribal disputes.
Alaskan says he’ll build consensus in Interior postSen. Dan Sullivan’s chief of staff in Washington said his perspective on resource extraction formed early, and was shaped by his love of salmon during his confirmation hearing Thursday.
Appeals court rejects family limits in Trump travel banThe 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said the administration was too strict in its list of relatives of citizens and legal residents who are allowed to enter the U.S. from six mainly Muslim countries