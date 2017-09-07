Newscast – Thursday, September 7, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Five girls, ages 3 to 12, died in a mobile home fire in the Butte, near Palmer;
  • Sheldon Fisher is announced as the new state Department of Revenue commissioner;
  • a Fairbanks coal plant is expected to be operational next year; and
  • North Korea’s nuclear bomb test on Saturday was detected in Alaska.
Recent headlines

  • A flood notice was issued for the Taiya River by the National Weather Service. The warning extends into early Saturday morning. (Photo by Emily Files/KHNS)

    Chilkoot Trail closed due to flood warnings on Taiya River

    Skagway’s Chilkoot Trail is closed because of a flood warning on the Taiya River. The trail is part of the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park. It starts in Dyea  and a significant portion of the trail runs along the Taiya River.
  • Dannika Wassillie harvests salmonberries. (Photo by Jeff Bringhurst)

    Igiugig is set to embark on its Native foods challenge

    Nutrition-related health concerns plague the U.S. as a whole, and rural Alaska is no exception. People in village of Igiugig are aiming to improve their health this fall with a Native foods challenge.
  • Bulbs ready for planting.

    Gardentalk – Stock up on bulbs

    Store your new bulbs in a cool, dry place like a garage or basement until it's time for planting in October.
  • Sagavanirktok River flooding halted trucks en route to the North Slope oil complex several times in spring and summer 2015, creating long backups at points along the Dalton Highway. (File photo by KUAC)

    State to pave 52-mile stretch of Dalton Highway

    Work is wrapping on a project to rebuild the northernmost stretch of the Dalton Highway that was badly damaged two-and-a-half years ago by flooding from the overflowing Sagavanirktok River. Once that and two other road-improvement projects on that part of the Dalton are all complete, the state plans to pave the 52-mile stretch of the road.
