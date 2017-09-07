Man found dead Mendenhall Valley ditch

A man was found dead early today lying in a ditch in Mendenhall Valley.

Robert Harold Houtary, 44, was unresponsive in a ditch near Radcliffe Road and Eagle Street, according to a Juneau police news release. Police officers and Capital City Fire/Rescue medical personnel determined that he was dead.

Police do not suspect foul play. The release says that he was not dressed for the weather and he had a history of medical problems.

His family has been notified.

His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.