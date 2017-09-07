Juneau Afternoon – 9-8-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host.
We’ll talk with Amy Rosenblum, from Above & Beyond and Beyond Alaska about their annual kayak sale;
We’ll learn about a unique fundraiser at the Rookery for victims of Harvey, Fly Fishing the Euprates.
We’ll get the details about Friday’s burlesque show;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Chilkoot Trail closed due to flood warnings on Taiya RiverSkagway’s Chilkoot Trail is closed because of a flood warning on the Taiya River. The trail is part of the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park. It starts in Dyea and a significant portion of the trail runs along the Taiya River.
-
Igiugig is set to embark on its Native foods challengeNutrition-related health concerns plague the U.S. as a whole, and rural Alaska is no exception. People in village of Igiugig are aiming to improve their health this fall with a Native foods challenge.
-
Gardentalk – Stock up on bulbsStore your new bulbs in a cool, dry place like a garage or basement until it's time for planting in October.
-
State to pave 52-mile stretch of Dalton HighwayWork is wrapping on a project to rebuild the northernmost stretch of the Dalton Highway that was badly damaged two-and-a-half years ago by flooding from the overflowing Sagavanirktok River. Once that and two other road-improvement projects on that part of the Dalton are all complete, the state plans to pave the 52-mile stretch of the road.