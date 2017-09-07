Gardentalk – Stock up on bulbs

If you buy any of the bulbs that have recently arrived in Juneau stores, don’t plant them yet.
“If we plant too early, the bulbs can get enough of the cool conditions they need to start sprouting and they may sprout too early,” said Master Gardener Ed Buyarski. He recommends putting bulbs in a cool — but not too cool — dry place like a garage or a basement for a month before it’s time to plant them. Don’t refrigerate them.
Buyarski also said local deer like to munch on tulips and crocus as a tasty treat. He recommends planting them inside a fenced-off area or where deer cannot get to them.
When it’s time for planting, dig a trench or series of holes about 8 inches deep and sprinkle in bulb food or fertilizer. Read the bulb packages for spacing and sun requirements.
Buyarski said you could also layer bulbs vertically in the soil according to their expected sprouting times during the season. For example, small early season bulbs can be planted on top of mid- or late season bulbs like tulips or daffodils.
Gardentalk is a weekly feature that airs every Thursday morning on KTOO’s Morning Edition program during the spring and summer. You can sign up for the podcast or ask your own question for gardening help by going to the Gardentalk archive page.
Recent headlines
-
Chilkoot Trail closed due to flood warnings on Taiya RiverSkagway’s Chilkoot Trail is closed because of a flood warning on the Taiya River. The trail is part of the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park. It starts in Dyea and a significant portion of the trail runs along the Taiya River.
-
Igiugig is set to embark on its Native foods challengeNutrition-related health concerns plague the U.S. as a whole, and rural Alaska is no exception. People in village of Igiugig are aiming to improve their health this fall with a Native foods challenge.
-
State to pave 52-mile stretch of Dalton HighwayWork is wrapping on a project to rebuild the northernmost stretch of the Dalton Highway that was badly damaged two-and-a-half years ago by flooding from the overflowing Sagavanirktok River. Once that and two other road-improvement projects on that part of the Dalton are all complete, the state plans to pave the 52-mile stretch of the road.
-
Former Anchor Point resident works to help Texans after Hurricane HarveyAs Hurricane Irma barrels through the Caribbean and onward to the Southeastern U.S., the relief effort still is underway in Texas after hurricane Harvey devastated Houston. A former Anchor Point resident, who now lives on the southwest corner of the city, spent three days responding to the disaster.