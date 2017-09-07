5 children confirmed dead in fire in suburban Anchorage

ANCHORAGE — Alaska State Troopers say the remains of five children have been found in the rubble of a trailer home northeast of Anchorage.
Troopers in a web posting say the five victims are all believed to be girls ranging in age from 3 to 12.
The bodies were found after a fire destroyed the trailer home in the Butte area Thursday morning, about 35 miles northeast of Anchorage. Officials had initially said there were three victims, but two other people were unaccounted for.
The Butte, as it is called, is a suburban area that is home to about 3,500 residents. It’s located in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, about 35 miles northeast of Anchorage.
Other details of the fire were not immediately available, and troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters didn’t immediately return calls to The Associated Press.
Troopers say in the web posting that the autopsies on the five victims will determine positive identification.
The fire remains under investigation.
