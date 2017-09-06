Newscast – Wednesday, September 6, 2017

In this newscast:
- Tribal environmental conference is now underway in Wrangell,
- Arctic Council working group is currently meeting in Bethel,
- Another slide hits a cruise ship dock in Skagway, and
- Alaska files friend of the court brief in Wisconsin redistricting case.
Recent headlines
Central Peninsula Hospital adds detox to treatment servicesFinding a safe place to detox from opioid addiction on the Kenai Peninsula and elsewhere in the state can be a huge barrier for those looking to start treatment.
-
Irma portends new woes for debt-stricken Puerto RicoThe U.S. territory filed to restructure billions in debt earlier this year. Those economic straits threaten to hobble the island's ability to cope with the effects of the Category 5 hurricane.
-
Man returns Alutiiq lamp to Kodiak IslandArtifacts sometimes end up in attics or storage boxes miles away from their places of origin. That was the case for one object that started on Kodiak Island and found itself in Soldotna many years later.