Juneau Afternoon – 9-7-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll talk with David Lendrum about what’s new at UAS;
We’ll find out about The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, the new production at Perseverance Theatre;
We’ll hear a story by KTOO’s Tripp Crouse about the return to Alaska of a Chilkat Robe;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Tonight at 7, on Alternative Radio, Jonathan Kozol discusses Humanizing Public Education
Recent headlines
Juneau police clear downtown homeless campJuneau police have cleared a downtown encampment on Alaska Mental Health Trust land. The Juneau Assembly's task force is mulling strategies for dealing with the community's homelessness crisis.
As Trump slashes health care outreach 90 percent, Walker asks Congress to shore up systemExperts say support for reinsurance from bipartisan group of governors draws from Alaska’s experience.
New exhibit tells little-known story of a plan to settle Jewish refugees in Alaska during WWIIAs millions of people around the world are displaced from their homes, some are looking to the past for insight on the refugee crisis. A new museum exhibit in Anchorage tells the story of a plan to relocate European Jewish refugees to Alaska during World War II.
Tribes worry over lower Columbia gorge coho runs with forest firesThe forest fires raging in the Columbia River Gorge are unlikely to disturb adult coho salmon, right now. But Northwest tribal fishers are worried about what will happen in the fall.