Juneau Afternoon – 9-7-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

We’ll talk with David Lendrum about what’s new at UAS;

We’ll find out about The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, the new production at Perseverance Theatre;

We’ll hear a story by KTOO’s Tripp Crouse about the return to Alaska of a Chilkat Robe;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org

Tonight at 7, on Alternative Radio, Jonathan Kozol discusses Humanizing Public Education