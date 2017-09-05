Second Skagway rockslide in under 2 weeks; ships relocated

A rockslide early this morning near the north end of Skagway’s largest cruise dock will close the railroad dock for the rest of the day, the dock’s operator said in a statement.

The slide occurred about 3 a.m., according to a statement from White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad.

After geotechnical engineer assesses the situation, White Pass will decide whether to proceed with ship dockings Wednesday.

This is the second slide near the railroad dock in just a couple weeks. The other rockfall took place Aug. 26.

Four ships were expected in Skagway today.

Two of them, the Star Princess and Solstice, were forced to re-route after the slide. The Star Princess now is docked in Haines, which was expecting no ships today.

The Skagway Assembly is expected to discuss the slide hazard at the railroad dock during its meeting this Thursday.