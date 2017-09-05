Second Skagway rockslide in under 2 weeks; ships relocated

A rockslide early this morning near the north end of Skagway’s largest cruise dock will close the railroad dock for the rest of the day, the dock’s operator said in a statement.
The slide occurred about 3 a.m., according to a statement from White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad.
After geotechnical engineer assesses the situation, White Pass will decide whether to proceed with ship dockings Wednesday.
This is the second slide near the railroad dock in just a couple weeks. The other rockfall took place Aug. 26.
Four ships were expected in Skagway today.
Two of them, the Star Princess and Solstice, were forced to re-route after the slide. The Star Princess now is docked in Haines, which was expecting no ships today.
The Skagway Assembly is expected to discuss the slide hazard at the railroad dock during its meeting this Thursday.
Recent headlines
-
No injuries in Sitka’s ‘pretty impressive’ Labor Day landslideA landslide in Sitka early Monday afternoon stranded people on either end of the road system for about eight hours, but otherwise there no reports of damage or injuries.
-
Trump ends DACA, calls on Congress to actThe Obama-era program will expire in six months, the administration said on Tuesday. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals granted legal protections to roughly 800,000 people.
-
A tale of two fungi: Southeast spruce blight mistaken for harmless twinIt’s a case of mistaken identity — the kind of mistake you can only clear up with a 400-power compound microscope. But forest pathologists are not letting down their guard: Spruce bud blight is still out there.
-
With Exxon Valdez settlement money, Alaska preserves nearly 2,000 acres near KodiakThe Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council bought the land with money from the 1989 oil spill settlement. The state of Alaska now owns the land.